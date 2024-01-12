Tony Khan’s latest social media meltdown left a bad taste in AEW fans’ mouths, says WWE veteran

Tony Khan has garnered much attention on social media, not for his impressive work with AEW, but rather for an online verbal back-and-forth with a current WWE star. That prompted wrestling veteran Bully Ray to share his opinion regarding his actions.

The social media fiasco began after Khan's questionable booking of rising AEW star HOOK, straight into a title match against Samoa Joe. The AEW President instead defended his decision by targeting WWE star Jinder Mahal.

The Modern Day Maharaja, much like HOOK, found himself inserted into a World Heavyweight title match against Seth Rollins this past week on RAW. That led to a verbal altercation between the two, sparking huge interest from the wrestling world.

However, Bully Ray had his take on the situation. On the Busted Open Radio podcast, the 52-year-old shared advice for Tony Khan to use his social media for the betterment of his company and not get carried away by personal remarks.

“What I saw last night [left] even the fanbase with a bad taste in their mouths. What good did it do? Nothing. Zero. You are allowing people to get to you. You are showing the world that social media is bothering you," said Ray.

The Hall of Famer continued:

“If I was sitting alone with Tony Khan in a room, and he was lucid and open-minded, I would say, ‘Tony, when it comes to this stuff, put down the phone.’ Keep your social media positive. … Use it all for good. Once you start doing this stuff, people are going to turn on you, and last night, I saw a significant amount of people turning on him." [H/T Wrestle Features]

Expand Tweet

Despite Tony Khan's spat, Jinder Mahal has been getting a monster push

While Tony Khan probably earned some heat amid the social media battle, Jinder Mahal garnered huge support and attention from the fans. As seen in recent weeks, Mahal returned to WWE on the Day 1 edition of RAW, and was featured in a segment with The Rock.

Expand Tweet

It was just the following week that he found himself in contention for a World title match against Seth Rollins. Moreover, his online saga with Tony might have just boosted his current WWE push.

It would be interesting to see if the company would keep the momentum going for the former WWE Champion.

Do you think Jinder Mahal will become the new World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here