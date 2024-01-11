WWE legend calls Tony Khan "a puppy who whines for attention" amidst Jinder Mahal saga

AEW's Tony Khan is once again being trolled because of his tweet about Jinder Mahal's return to WWE. Real-life drama is now cropping up between The Modern Day Maharaja and Tony Khan. Many big names in the industry are talking about it.

Joining the ranks of individuals disparaging Tony Khan is Eric Bischoff. The former WCW executive producer holds the unique position of once going head-to-head with WWE and then joining the Stamford-based company to create some of the most memorable moments of wrestling TV.

Biscoff took a shot at TK by referencing the Ratings Wars WCW had with WWE while replying to a fan post that tried to troll the former RAW GM.

"And while we were competing head to head in prime time, beating @MondayRaw in the ratings (referenced on the sign), setting records, and changing the industry. Not whining like a puppy on the sidelines every time he wants attention. That's kind of a big difference," Bischoff tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Bischoff had an emoji reply to Tony Khan's initial tweet comparing Jinder Mahal's run to HOOK's

The Modern Day Maharaja returned to RAW on DAY 1 and was later set up for a Championship match against current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Khan compared that storyline to one in which HOOK, the current FTW Champion, has called out the current World Champion, Samoa Joe. Bischoff had an interesting reply.

"A double standard: @730 hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage.Jinder has literally lost every single match he's in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage(?) #AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS," Tony Khan posted.

This is not the first time that Eric Bischoff and other wrestling veterans have taken notice of Khan. Bischoff has earlier called out Tony Khan for the quality of matches in the Jacksonville-based company. Vince Russo also had a scathing comment about Khan's booking of AEW shows. While all of his makes for interesting headlines, there's no saying where these online conversations will go.

Do you think Eric Bischoff dislikes Tony Khan? Let us know in the comments section below.

