Jinder Mahal makes legendary reference ahead of Seth Rollins title match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal recently took to social media to make a legendary reference ahead of his major title match against Seth Rollins on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

During last week's edition of the red brand, Rollins cut a promo where he discussed defending his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania for the first time in his career. However, The Modern Day Maharaja came out to confront The Visionary for a title match because he felt the Stamford-based promotion was overlooking him. The duo threw hands at each other before the company made the match official for next week's RAW.

Jinder Mahal recently took to his Instagram to post a photo with a caption that paid homage to the legendary Scott Hall. Mahal wrote a famous quote by the late wrestling legend.

"'Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don't last, but bad guys do.' - Scott Hall," Mahal wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Jinder Mahal discussed how WWE has been overlooking him

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Jinder Mahal spoke about being overlooked by the company as he felt he had not been marketed for any premium live events unlike Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and others.

"I am going to bet that WWE overlooked me...When was the last time you saw The Modern Day Maharaja's face on any promotional material? PLE posters, we've got the trucks that tour The United States; never has the face of The Modern Day Maharaja been presented in any way. We walk into these arenas and have these 'Welcome to WWE' signs; you see Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, [and] Charlotte Flair. You will never see the face of The Modern Day Maharaja. You will never see The Indus Sher," Mahal said.

Some fans believe the Stamford-based promotion might put the World Heavyweight Championship on The Modern Day Maharaja after recent shots by AEW President Tony Khan. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the title match.

