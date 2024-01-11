“I’m sick of it” - Former world champion calls out WWE for being overlooked

A WWE Superstar recently called out the Stamford-based company for giving them very little screen time. The name in question is Jinder Mahal.

The 37-year-old made his return to the company on RAW: DAY 1. The Modern Day Maharaja talked about how the company and fans have overlooked him despite being a former champion. He was then interrupted by The Rock, who was also making his return to the company.

The two former champions went back and forth on the microphone before they got physical. The segment ended with The Brahma Bull planting Jinder with The People's Elbow.

On the latest edition of the Monday Night Show, The Modern Day Maharaja got involved in a war of words against the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The former 3MB member attacked The Visionary from behind before the latter fought back and attempted a stomp on his opponent. However, Jinder managed to escape the ring.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Mahal talked about several things, including the segment with The Rock, rivalry with Seth Rollins, and many more. The former champion brought out the fact that he has been overlooked throughout his career and pointed out that his face was never advertised:

"I am going to bet that WWE overlooked me...When was the last time you saw The Modern Day Maharaja's face on any promotional material? PLE posters, we've got the trucks that tour The United States; never has the face of The Modern Day Maharaja been presented in any way. We walk into these arenas and have these 'Welcome to WWE' signs; you see Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, [and] Charlotte Flair. You will never see the face of The Modern Day Maharaja. You will never see The Indus Sher," he said. [From 59:12 to 59:50]

He further stated that all of this would change once he became the World Heavyweight Champion:

"And that's about to change. As a World Heavyweight Champion again, I have the platform. I would be prominently displayed as I should be. I feel overlooked, and I'm sick of it." [From 59:51 onwards]

You can watch the entire video below:

Jinder Mahal will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW

On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, Jinder Mahal will face Seth Rollins in a World Heavyweight Championship match. It will be a huge opportunity for the challenger to hold a major title for the first time since he lost the WWE Championship to AJ Styles in 2018.

The two performers have locked horns with a title on the line in the past. Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal to become the Inaugural NXT Champion in 2012.

Will Jinder Mahal beat Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

