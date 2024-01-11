What is The Rock's real opinion of Jinder Mahal? Behind-the-scenes footage explored

The Rock made a grand return to WWE this year at RAW Day 1. He made headlines not only for the surprise and calling out Roman Reigns but also by getting physical with Jinder Mahal. Despite their interaction, The Great One had nothing but good things to say about The Maharaja.

Fans were buzzing ahead of RAW Day 1 after Triple H teased an appearance of a former WWE Champion. However, fans were a bit dismayed when Jinder Mahal emerged and began to trash the United States. His rant did not last long as The Rock entered the scene to take matters into his own hands. Both men traded words and later got physical, which ended in Dwayne Johnson delivering The People's Elbow and calling out Roman Reigns.

Although The Great One and Jinder's encounter wasn't the most pleasing on the latter's end, the former still made sure to uplift Mahal's spirits. The Rock said on an Instagram video that Jinder looked like a million bucks that night, and he had fun trading blows with him.

"The guy in there tonight, Jinder Mahal. The guy's a stud, he looks like a million bucks. It was great to mix it up with him, dropping those People's Elbows on him."

How did Jinder Mahal feel during his segment with The Rock?

Jinder and Dwayne on RAW Day 1

Sharing the ring with The Brahma Bull is a privilege that many legends speak highly of. However, the same can't be said for the current RAW star.

While on WWE's The Bump, Jinder stated that The Rock wanted to take the spotlight. Jinder insisted that he only said the truth and did not say anything wrong, but The Great One still spoiled his appearance. Jinder added that he felt like his encounter with The Great One at RAW Day 1 won't be the last time he and the latter will share the ring.

What happened to Jinder Mahal after his confrontation with The Rock?

Although Jinder came up short against The Great One on Day 1, he still benefited a lot from their exchange. Mahal is set to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next week, and his name began to trend on social media worldwide. The cause of the latter is because of Tony Khan criticizing why Jinder got a title shot despite his losing streak, which only rallied wrestling fans behind the WWE star.

It remains to be seen if The Great One and The Maharaja will ever share the ring again soon.

