Former WWE Champion teases seeking revenge on The Rock

A former WWE Champion has sent a bold message to The Rock after their encounter last week on the Day 1 edition of RAW.

The promotion hyped fans with the return of a former WWE Champion on the Day 1 edition of RAW, and it turned out to be Jinder Mahal. The WWE Universe booed Mahal as he cut a heel promo. The Rock interrupted to an incredible ovation from the crowd and hit The Modern Day Maharaja with a People's Elbow.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Jinder Mahal seemingly teased that he would be out for revenge on the 51-year-old for his actions on Day 1. Mahal claimed that The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment was trying to steal his spotlight and suggested that the two stars may share the ring once again down the line:

"But I have a feeling that this is not the last time me and The Rock will be in the ring together," he said. [From 56:59 - 57:03]

Bill Apter suggests Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter beleives that there should be an epic Triple Threat match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter noted that The Great One has far too busy of a schedule outside of the company to dethrone Roman Reigns. Apter suggested that the match could turn into a Triple Threat match, and The Brahma Bull could avoid taking the pinfall in the match:

"A lot of people are saying that - if that happens, him [The Rock] against Roman Reigns, what happens? Because truthfully, The Rock, with all his other commitments, cannot win the title. He cannot win the title. That's my feeling. This is another scenario, a part two of it. What happens to Cody Rhodes' story, right? Maybe, down the road, something's going to happen that makes it a three-way match - Roman, The Rock, and Cody. And this is where either Cody wins or Roman pins Cody, so The Rock doesn't technically lose," he said. (2:20 - 3:17)

You can check out the full video below:

A legend recently claimed that she would prefer to see The Rock battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 than Cody Rhodes get another shot at The Tribal Chief. It will be interesting to see which superstar gets the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 40 in April.

Which superstar are you rooting for in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here