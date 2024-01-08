Wrestling legend suggests that 8-time Tag Team Champion could be added to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has been all the WWE Universe has been talking about since the mic-drop moment on the Day 1 edition of RAW. Wrestling legend Bill Apter believes the story could have another big twist.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about their thoughts on The Rock possibly facing Roman Reigns. They also discussed where eight-time Tag Team Champion Cody Rhodes fits into all of this.

As you may know, Cody Rhodes has been Reigns' rumored WrestleMania 40 opponent for a year now. However, that may have changed after The Rock teased a dream match against his cousin.

Bill Apter said Cody Rhodes could be added to the potential WrestleMania 40 main event pitting The Rock against Reigns, making it a Triple Threat match. The Hall of Famer also explained how the possible scenario could play out:

"A lot of people are saying that - if that happens, him [The Rock] against Roman Reigns, what happens? Because truthfully, The Rock, with all his other commitments, cannot win the title. He cannot win the title. That's my feeling. This is another scenario, a part two of it. What happens to Cody Rhodes' story, right? Maybe, down the road, something's going to happen that makes it a three-way match - Roman, The Rock, and Cody. And this is where either Cody wins or Roman pins Cody, so The Rock doesn't technically lose," he said. (2:20 - 3:17)

Bill Apter thinks The Rock may want to put Roman Reigns over in a big way

There's very little doubt about who will emerge victorious in the scenario where Reigns vs. The Rock happens.

During the same chat, Bill Apter said that The Rock could aim to put over his cousin in a big way if they locked horns inside the ring:

"The Rock, there's a possibility that Roman Reigns pins him clean. Because The Rock might want to put over a family member as much as he can," he said. (4:26 - 4:49)

