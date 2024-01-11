"Rent Free," "Jinder 1 Tony 0" - WWE and AEW fans react to Jinder Mahal's cryptic post after deleting his previous tweet attacking Hook

Fans are having a blast over Jinder Mahal's latest tweet after he deleted his previous post, which took a shot at AEW star Hook.

The Modern Day Maharaja took the wrestling world by storm when he replied to Tony Khan's tweet, taking a shot at him. Mahal took a jibe at AEW star Hook, and his tweet received tons of responses from fans. He then deleted the tweet for some reason but has now shared another post.

In his latest tweet, Jinder Mahal shared a GIF from a United States Championship match between Randy Orton and Bobby Roode from Fastlane 2018. In the GIF, Mahal can be seen watching the match on a TV backstage. His latest post received a massive response as well as can be seen below:

Jinder Mahal could win his second world title on Monday

Next week, Mahal will face Seth Rollins for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. The last time Mahal held the top title was way back in 2017.

In one of the biggest surprises in wrestling history, Mahal defeated Randy Orton at Backlash 2017 to win the WWE Championship. His reign as SmackDown's top champion lasted for 170 days before he lost the belt to AJ Styles on an episode of the blue brand.

Mahal spoke with TOI Sports shortly after winning the WWE Title from Randy Orton in 2017. Here's what he said about the added pressure of carrying the SmackDown brand on his shoulders:

"It definitely is an added pressure. But I like pressure, I thrive on pressure, I use the pressure to motive me more; to work harder and to diet harder, to be more aggressive in the ring. Pressure is something I want. I want the company to put faith in me because I am ready for it. You know, a lot of athletes they just want to coast by, fly under the radar, but not me. I want to be the greatest, I want to be a champion, I want to represent WWE, represent India, represent everybody on as big as a stage as I can."

Mahal's Twitter exchange with Tony Khan has led to many fans rooting for him suddenly, and he is receiving a lot of exposure on Twitter. Only time will tell if he manages to do the unthinkable again and defeats Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title.

What do you think Jinder Mahal meant with his cryptic post? Sound off in the comments section below.

