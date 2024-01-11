The Rock wanted to take away his spotlight, claims former WWE Champion

When The Rock quietly retired from in-ring competition in 2019, many among the WWE Universe were not too pleased with the fact that he did not get a proper sendoff. A year later, the feeling only grew stronger after Roman Reigns donned the role of The Tribal Chief.

A first-time-ever clash between the cousins was at the top of many lists of potential dream matches in WWE, but for a while, it seemed that fans would never get to see it.

On RAW: Day 1, The Rock made a shocking return, interrupting Jinder Mahal's own comeback. The Great One mentioned the "Head of the Table," getting fans excited at the prospect of a match against his Samoan counterpart of the modern era. However, the Attitude Era legend apparently also wanted to take away the spotlight from The Modern Day Maharaja.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Jinder Mahal touched on his segment with The Brahma Bull at RAW: Day 1. It was only after the latter hit the People's Elbow on The Modern Day Maharaja and sent him away that he cut the promo on Roman Reigns.

"He wanted to take away my spotlight," Jinder said. "He saw that I was getting the spotlight. I was speaking the truth. I was speaking facts. I believe I didn't say anything wrong, but there he is, The Great One." [From 56:39 to 56:59]

Nonetheless, Mahal has been trending on social media ever since. This past Monday night, he interrupted World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' in-ring promo, further adding to the online talk among the wrestling world.

Jinder Mahal will get a World Heavyweight title shot on WWE RAW next week

Following his promo with The Visionary, it was made official: Jinder Mahal will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on the January 15 episode of the red brand.

In May 2017, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become WWE Champion, to the shock and dismay of the live crowd. He went on to successfully defend the title against The Viper and Shinsuke Nakamura, two times each, at premium live events. After 170 days, AJ Styles dethroned The Modern Day Maharaja.

Do you think Jinder Mahal stands a chance to become the new World Heavyweight Champion next week on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quote in this article, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit WWE's The Bump.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here