The Good Brothers arrive on AEW Dynamite; Young Bucks join Kenny Omega's alliance

The Good Brothers made a major statement on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite as they laid out former Champion, Jon Moxley. However, the bigger surprise was when The Young Bucks turned heel and supposedly reformed The Bullet Club.

After the main event of AEW Dynamite tonight where Kenny Omega successfully retained his AEW Championship against Rey Fenix of Death Triangle, Don Callis declared that the Best Bout Machine was set to end his opponent's career.

Jon Moxley came to the ring armed with a barbed wire baseball bat and to save the day. However, the former AEW Champion was subdued by The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson. The current IMPACT Wrestling Champions emerged from the crowd and helped Omega put a beat down on Moxley.

Several tag teams hopped the rail trying to make the save for Mox but all were beaten down and dispatched rather quickly. Eventually, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, hit the ring to try and allow cooler heads to prevail. However, Nick and Matt Jackson were set to shock everyone with their actions tonight.

AEW Dynamite sees a Bullet Club reunion

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison were able to grab Omega from outside of the ring and led to both Gallows and Matt Jackson attacking the duo and knocking them off the AEW World Champion.

Omega, Gallows, and Anderson threw up the "too sweet" hand gesture and begged the Bucks to join in, which they eventually did as Dynamite went off the air.

The Young Bucks haven't utilized the "too sweet" hand gesture since getting a cease and desist from WWE back in 2017. For them to start using it again tonight will certainly raise some eyebrows and have wrestling fans talking everywhere about what this possibly could mean going forward.

Live reaction of us rn: 😦😦😦😦😦 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/wKRiaEv2RN — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 7, 2021

With Gallows and Anderson now appearing on Dynamite and the five men teasing something of a reunion of the Bullet Club, what is next for this storyline? With the rumors of New Japan Pro Wrestling finding a new television home in the United States again, could we see these three organizations working together before 2021 is over?

It would be interesting to see what is next for these five men going forward. We could get the answer probably next week on IMPACT Wrestling. Bullet Club fans would have been happy to see their favorite stars reunite once again on tonight's show.