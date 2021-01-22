The Good Brothers vs. Private Party made official for IMPACT's No Surrender 

On Tuesday night during the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling, Private Party became the No. 1 contenders for the Good Brother's Tag Team titles when they defeated James Storm and Chris Sabin.

This afternoon, IMPACT officially announced that the title match between the two companies would occur at No Surrender on Saturday, February 13 on IMPACT Plus. The company tweeted the following announcement.

"BREAKING: @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against @IsiahKassidy and @Marq_Quen w/ @MATTHARDYBRAND on Saturday February 13th at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp! Subscribe HERE: impac.tw/GetIMPACTPlus"

Will IMPACT's World Tag Team titles go to AEW?

In 2020, AEW's Serena Deeb won the NWA Women's World Championship from Thunder Rosa in an ongoing relationship between the two companies. This is the first championship from IMPACT on the line against AEW wrestlers. Will these titles switch companies as well?

It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility. With Kenny Omega getting the pinfall victory over Rich Swann at IMPACT Hard To Kill, it seems like only a matter of time before Omega receives a shot at Swann's IMPACT World Championship too.

Isiah Kassidy of Private Party has already commented on the upcoming title match, calling the tag team "History Makers" as he tweeted the following.

"This is actually the perfect graphic to describe our momentum right now. @MATTHARDYBRAND, Pls tell Senior Benjamin to prepare the Hardy Compound. We're going to need a BIG place to celebrate our @IMPACTWRESTLING title win! #HistoryMakers"

This is actually the perfect graphic to describe our momentum right now. @MATTHARDYBRAND, Pls tell Senior Benjamin to prepare the Hardy Compound. We’re going to need a BIG place to celebrate our @IMPACTWRESTLING title win! #HistoryMakers https://t.co/54ppbdCQAQ — Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) January 21, 2021

Advertisement

It's clear the wrestling industry is entering uncharted territory in 2021 with the ongoing relationship between IMPACT and AEW. Ideas and storylines that seemed impossible just a few short years ago are now possible. Enjoy it, wrestling fans. These are special times.

Are you excited about the IMPACT tag title match at No Surrender? Do you think Private Party can win the championships? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.