"The guy is a daredevil" - Hall of Famer on Darby Allin’s controversial spot at recent AEW show (Exclusive)

Another veteran has commented on Darby Allin's infamous ladder spot at AEW Revolution. He also talked about how, nowadays, a lot of younger talent live for these types of moments. This would be Bill Apter.

Allin's leap off the steel ladder into a sheet of glass was one of the most talked about spots at the pay-per-view, for the wrong reasons. Many criticized the recklessness of the moment and how this was unnecessary.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter talked about Darby Allin's motivations for pulling off hardcore spots. He mentioned this being the thrill of trying to get those shocking reactions from all who saw it.

"I think sometimes that some of the wrestlers, he (Darby Allin) did that Coffin Drop off that top and I think sometimes they are looking for that 'Oh my God did you see that!' moment from the other guys and the fans," said Apter. (8:07-8:23)

The veteran journalist then continued by saying it was a different era and that a lot of the younger generations were willing to try out his spots.

Apter continued to talk about the former AEW TNT Champion and how, with his daredevil nature both in and out of the ring, he may have been the one who decided on his ladder spot and why real glass was used.

"It's a different era. Different era, different mentality. These guys, the younger guys, are daredevils. Darby Allin has just gotten cleared by his doctor to climb Mount Everest, the guy is a daredevil. They probably said we can use fake glass whenever and he said no, the real thing." [8:43-9:03]

Tony Khan comments on Darby Allin's ladder spot

AEW President Tony Khan recently talked about Darby Allin's ladder spot, and he revealed that despite it looking reckless, Allin had it all planned.

While speaking to TV Insider, Khan talked about how safety was always prioritized at this moment. He cited how Darby had it all planned out and did not take safety lightly.

"It has to be something safe. Whenever a wrestler comes in and wants to try something, especially dangerous, I just want to know that there is a safe way to do it. Darby Allin, every time he has ever had an idea for a wild highspot or a crazy move, he has had a rationale and [a] plan. Darby doesn’t take these things lightly. Nobody would have attempted the amount of crazy, wild, death-defying stunts Darby has done in his tenure and made it this far unless they are a [sic] methodical, organized planner," he said.

The All Elite President then praised Allin's ability to find ways to pull these stunts off in the safest way possible.

In the end, Darby Allin did not sustain any major injuries from the match, and he was simply stitched up from the wounds he suffered from the glass panel breaking.

