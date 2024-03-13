Tony Khan finally comments on Darby Allin's controversial spot from AEW Revolution 2024

AEW honcho Tony Khan has finally reacted to a controversial spot by Darby Allin during Sting's retirement match at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this month.

Sting and Darby retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at the PPV. The 21-minute match included several big spots, including a Swanton from Darby Allin that has divided fans on social media. The spot saw the 31-year-old dive from a ladder and crash through a glass pane (on steel chairs).

Speaking to TV Insider to promote tonight's Dynamite, Tony Khan touched upon the controversial spot from Allin.

"It has to be something safe. Whenever a wrestler comes in and wants to try something, especially dangerous, I just want to know that there is a safe way to do it. Darby Allin, every time he has ever had an idea for a wild highspot or a crazy move, he has had a rationale and [a] plan. Darby doesn’t take these things lightly. Nobody would have attempted the amount of crazy, wild, death-defying stunts Darby has done in his tenure and made it this far unless they are a [sic] methodical, organized planner," he said.

Khan continued to defend Allin's judgment and abilities.

"In Darby’s case, he is fanatical about finding a way to pull off the impossible and do these incredible, seemingly death-defying stunts. He always finds a safe way to pull them off. He always has a rationale for why he is able to do it. That’s what impresses me—the way Darby plans his matches and his biggest moves," he said.

Allin will return to the ring on tonight's Big Business edition of AEW Dynamite. He will face Jay White in a singles match.

Sting gives major praise to Darby Allin after AEW Revolution

Sting teamed with several top stars throughout his legendary Hall of Fame career, from Lex Luger to Kevin Nash to Darby Allin.

The Icon recently retired from the ring at AEW Revolution as a champion after he and Allin successfully defended their Tag Team Title against The Young Bucks.

The Stinger took to X recently and hailed The Invisible Man as the best partner he's ever teamed up with. He included several photos and videos from their run together.

"Best tag-team partner I ever had. Thank you, @DarbyAllin! [skateboard emoji] [scorpion emoji]," he wrote.

Sting retired from the ring with a record of 26-0 in All Elite Wrestling. He teamed with Allin in every single match. Their debut as a tag team came at Revolution 2021, where they won a cinematic-style Street Fight against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

