Big backstage update on Darby Allin's scary spot from AEW Revolution 2024 - Reports

A big update is making the rounds regarding Darby Allin's scary spot from AEW Revolution 2024.

Darby Allin is one of the most fearless wrestlers in AEW. He is known for taking scary bumps that would make even the most hardcore wrestling fans quiver. Given his penchant for pain, it's no surprise to see Allin perform stunts that could end his career.

At AEW Revolution 2024, Allin performed one of the scariest bumps ever during Sting's retirement. He performed a Swanton off the ladder from inside the ring and crashed through a glass pain that was set up on steel chairs. Viral clips of the move are still making rounds on social media.

Sports Illustrated is now reporting that safety measures were in place once the idea of the move was determined. A rehearsal was even performed with a stunt coordinator instructed on how to place the items. There were doctors on high alert in case something went wrong, and if Daby wasn't able to continue in the match, then the Young Bucks were prepared to call an alternate finish.

Jim Cornette lashed out at Darby Allin for his dangerous spot at AEW Revolution 2024

Darby Allin's glass pane spot at Revolution turned a lot of heads and headlines, with many wrestlers, fans, and critic giving their take on it. Jim Cornette was the latest to criticize the AEW star for the spot.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran called Allin a moron who should be put away for his own safety.

"Then, we've gotten to know that as a person, as a human being, Darby Allin is the biggest f***ing moron who has ever stepped foot on this earth and drawn a breath. He is a god**nm mental case, and he ought to be put away somewhere for his own safety and those of others." [From 14:42 to 15:20]

Cornette continued:

"He's not producible because he is a complete idiot. Even if you tell him, 'Don't do this s**t, you make the business look like s**t, you make it phony as f**k, you are going to kill yourself, and we're gonna lose our investment in you because you ain't gonna be worth a s**t,' all those many reasons. He just wants to do this s**t. because he doesn't care whether he hurts himself or not, which is the classic, textbook definition of a f**ing moron." he rounded off the conversation." [From 15:21 to 16:03]

Many agree that Cornette has a point about Allin's disregard for his safety. If he continues at this pace, his career might end sooner than later.

