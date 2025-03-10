The Hangover star goes public with hate against ex-AEW World Champion

A popular actor who starred in The Hangover was spotted showing his hate for a former AEW World Champion. The actor was attending a major show presented by Tony Khan's promotion.

Ad

The Hangover star and popular comedian, Ken Jeong was seen on TV showing his hate towards the former AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Ken was in the front row when he was spotted on the screen during the opening match between Hangman Page and MJF, which was one of the most anticipated bouts on the show.

Following a grueling build to their match, both Hangman and Maxwell were trying to almost kill each other at Revolution. When the camera cut to Ken Jeong sitting in the front row, he was spotted saying he hated MJF. Ken was throwing thumbs-down gestures for the former world champion on the show as well.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking of the match, MJF used some dirty tactics on Hangman during their match but that wasn't enough to put away The Cowboy tonight. At the end of a more than decent encounter, Hangman managed to destroy Maxwell for the win.

Moreover, it seems MJF is not going to back down after losing to Hangman at Revolution. Fans will have to wait and see if the feud continues after their first encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback