How rich is Ken Jeong? The Masked Singer judge earns his first Hall of Fame star 

With years of acting and comedy experience, Ken Jeong has become a household name in Hollywood. As a result of appearing in television series such as Community, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Office, and Entourage, Ken Jeong, who is originally from Detroit, Michigan, gained a great deal of fan following.

In addition, he has appeared in several hit movies such as Crazy Rich Asians and The Hangover. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry, but Ken Jeong was also a physician before trying his luck in the film industry. As a result of his hard work throughout these years, he has earned a net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition, Ken Jeong has recently been inducted into the Hall of Fame with his first star. In recent reports from The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, 31 celebrities will be recognized for this award. Walk of Famer Ellen K recently shared the following news:

“The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world.”

In addition, Ellen mentioned:

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

Congratulations to Ken Jeong on his first Hall of Fame induction

The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong is married to Tran Ho and has two daughters, Alexa Jeong and Zooey Jeong. His education began at Duke University, where he earned a pre-med major. He then went to the UNC School of Medicine to earn an M.D. degree.

After completing his studies, Ken Jeong worked as a physician but also attended comedy clubs where he tried his luck at performing his comedy. The following year, Ken Jeong became quite well-known in the field of stand-up comedy.

Eventually, he was invited to appear on Comedy Central's Cosmic Groove in 2002. Following this, he was offered further opportunities, and in 2006 he decided to focus on acting and comedy entirely and left his medical career.

Some of his movies include Pineapple Express, Role Models, All About Steve, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, and Couples Retreat.

The celebrities for Hall of Fame stars were chosen based on several criteria, including television, motion pictures, recordings, live theater/live performances, radio, and sports entertainment.

Along with Ken, other celebrities who were selected in the same category included Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, Ral De Molina, and Lili Estefan. In response, Ken Jeong recently shared the following news on his social media account:

"I quit being a physician in the hopes of becoming a character actor, so to be selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I can't even articulate in words. I still can't believe it. Thank you to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, but most of all, thank YOU. Thank you to EVERY single person in my life. Except @JoelMcHale. He never believed in me."

Besides this, other celebrities who will receive Hall of Fame stars in other categories include Billie Jean King, Carl Weathers, Angie Martinez, Jane Krakowski, Otis Redding, Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, and Gwen Stefani.

The list also includes Andre 'Dr. Dre' hopes to become a young Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, and Michelle Yeoh.

