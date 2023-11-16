The Hardy Boyz gave fans a big surprise after Dynamite went off the air; Matt reacts, "I loved interacting with our boy"

Former multi-time WWE Tag Team Championships The Hardy Boyz shared a beautiful moment with the fans and a popular AEW star after Dynamite went off air this week.

After the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, The Hardy Boyz competed in a three-way tag team match during the Ring of Honor tapings on Wednesday. Matt and Jeff Hardy squared off against Daniel Garcia & Matt Menard and The Butcher & The Blade on the main event of the show.

Surprisingly, The Hardys captured the victory after weeks of putting over talents. Following their match, Matt and Jeff share a beautiful and heartfelt moment with their opponent, Daniel Garcia. The legends danced off with Garcia in his style and the fans in attendance were enjoying a joyful site.

Meanwhile, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to extend gratitude to the fans in Ontario, Canada for their love. Hardy also gave a shout-out to Daniel Garcia for their interaction and dance-off.

Here is what Matt tweeted:

"Thanks for the massive love for The Hardys tonight, Ontario, CA! @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I loved interacting with our boy @GarciaWrestling tonight JUST FOR YOU. #AEWDynamite #AEWCollision #AEWRampage"

Matt Hardy on what's left for The Hardy Boyz to achieve

The Hardy Boyz will forever be remembered as a legendary tag team due to their incredible legacy. Though Matt and Jeff Hardy have nothing left to prove, Matt thinks that winning the AEW World Tag Team Titles would cement their legacy. Speaking to Daily Mail earlier this year, Hardy said:

“I mean, I think I think my first goal would be to get that proper Hardy Boys run, you know, and ultimately, win the AEW World Tag Team Titles. I think that would help cement our legacy as being one of the top tag teams, and especially winning gold over the course of four different decades.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Henceforth, only time will tell what The Hardy Boyz have in store in their AEW run as a tag team and what Tony Khan has to offer to the legendary tag team.

