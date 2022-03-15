The Hardy Boyz puts former AEW Tag Team Champions on notice

Wrestling enthusiasts have been clamoring to see The Hardy Boyz and The Young Bucks renew their rivalry in AEW for a long time.

Now that Jeff Hardy has joined Tony Khan's promotion and reunited with his brother, Matt Hardy, the highly-anticipated match between the two teams isn't far-fetched.

Even long before Charismatic Enigma's AEW arrival, Nick and Matt had already planted seeds for this matchup. On recent episodes of Being The Elite, they mocked Jeff's WWE departure and the events that led to his unfortunate release. During the latest installation of BTE this week, The Bucks and The Hardys had a brief confrontation to further tease this clash.

Initially, the EVPs spoke highly of The Hardy Boyz. In one amusing bit, Matt (Lee) and Jeff (Parker) thought The Bucks were talking about them since the duo's first names match those of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. The latter then appeared on the scene and asked 2point0 to consider changing their names.

After 2point0 left the scene, The Young Bucks offered Jeff and Matt an induction into the ROH Hall of Fame. However, The Legend Thriller rejected it. Matt followed up by putting The Bucks on notice; he vowed that they won't be able to stop them from winning the AEW World Tag Championship this year.

"You know why we're here to AEW," said Matt Hardy. "Do you know why brother Nero Jeff Hardy is here? We are here to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team of all time," said Matt Hardy."And I know you guys have plans to win the AEW world tag team championships again. Well, so do we, and we don't plan on letting anyone stop us, and that includes you [The Young Bucks]."

You can check out the entire BTE episode below:

The Young Bucks and The Hardy Boyz have a rich history outside of AEW

While only time will tell whether The Hardy Boyz and The Young Bucks will cross paths again, the two teams have created incredible memories outside of All Elite Wrestling.

Many fans have fond memories of their Ladder War at ROH Supercard Of Honor XI in April 2017. The Bucks recaptured their tag titles from The Hardys that night, thus marking the last time the two teams collided. Shortly after the bout, Matt and Jeff returned to WWE.

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy 4 years ago today:



The Hardys defended the ROH tag team titles against the Young Bucks in a ladder war. This was the night before WM 33.



This was a dream match which had some crazy spots. The Hardy’s competed in two ladder matches in the span of 2 days 🤯 4 years ago today:The Hardys defended the ROH tag team titles against the Young Bucks in a ladder war. This was the night before WM 33. This was a dream match which had some crazy spots. The Hardy’s competed in two ladder matches in the span of 2 days 🤯 https://t.co/aQxXoCpQ2x

Given the history between the two teams, fans would surely love to see them square off again.

