"Ineffective" - Wrestling legend notes that AEW made a critical mistake with The Hardys

The Hardys have squared off against many notable stars during their nearly three-decade-long career. After a recent promo against The Young Bucks, the duo are seemingly set to feud against the latter. However, Jim Cornette voiced his displeasure with their segment.

Since Jeff's AEW debut, The Hardys have only stepped into the ring against Matt's former faction AFO's members. While fans have had a positive reaction to their matches, critics like Cornette believe the brothers are not being handled like the legends they are.

During the most recent The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran slammed the recent promo segment between the two teams on Dynamite.

"They made The Hardys ineffective. The people wanna hear ‘we were doing this before you were, and all you’ve done is imitate us and if you get into the ring with us we’re gonna show you why we’re The Hardy Boyz,’" Cornette said. (2:15:30)

Cornette also believes that fans probably aren't intrigued by the build-up to this rivalry.

"They want to see the pricks have a look on their face like ‘oh no, we’ve gone too far.’ That’s what builds intrigue, not these two walking off with smirks on their faces. But they’ve already ruined The Hardys anyways, so who gives a s***? That’s what they put in people’s minds," the wrestling veteran pointed out. (2:16:02)

Jim's opinion might finally change as the two teams engage in one of the most highly-anticipated feuds in AEW. Fans will not want to miss the eventual bout either way.

Need to catch up with AEW Rampage results? Check them out via this link.

The Hardys are likely to begin feuding against The Young Bucks, especially after Matt's recent comments

Matt took to Twitter to signify that the program might just be taking off after the brothers suffered an attack by The Young Bucks and Adam Cole on AEW Dynamite.

"Thanks for finally having the nuts to hit us, @youngbucks.. WE JUST WANTED IT STARTED. WE WANT IT. WE NEED IT," Matt Tweeted.

The Hardys haven't faced The Young Bucks in five years. It will be interesting to see if the veterans can overcome their younger counterparts at Double or Nothing on May 29.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Pratik Singh