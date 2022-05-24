"You're dead"- The Hardys send a scathing message to their opponents at Double or Nothing 2022

The Hardys have issued a blistering message to The Young Bucks ahead of their match at the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Over the last several weeks, a war of words has been brewing between The Hardys and The Young Bucks. In a backstage segment with the Undisputed Elite, the Bucks challenged the legendary tag team. Recent physical altercations between the two decorated tag teams have further heated their intense rivalry.

In the latest episode of Being The Elite, Matt and Jeff Hardy cornered Brandon Cutler to deliver a ferocious message to the Bucks. Here's what Matt said to Cutler:

"Do you know where the Bucks at? We have a very special message we want to deliver to The Bucks. I want you to make sure they see this footage. Do you know where the bucks at?" (15.15-15.40)

The Broken One proceeded to hit the 34-year-old with a devastating low blow and proclaimed:

"Here's the message: BUCKS.... YOU ARE DEAD. BYE-BYE." (15.43-15.51)

Check out the latest BTE episode here:

The Hardys and The Young Bucks have collided outside AEW in the past

The dream match between the two renowned tag teams is all set to take place in an AEW arena for the first time. However, it's not the first time they have crossed paths inside a squared circle.

The two teams clashed in an instant classic at Ring of Honor's mega-event Supercard of Honor XI for the ROH Tag Team Championship back in 2017, a night before The Hardys returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33. The Young Bucks emerged victorious in a grueling battle.

The stakes of pride between the two decorated tag teams intensified following the attack on Jeff Hardy by Adam Cole and The Young Bucks after Jeff's defeat in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The long-awaited dream match is finally here, and it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious this time.

