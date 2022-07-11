"Just be Team Xtreme for one night" - Top AEW star discloses that teaming up with The Hardys is his ultimate dream match

The Hardys have inspired several modern-day wrestlers, and many have dreamt of teaming up with the brothers. During a recent interview, TNT Champion Wardlow revealed that he wishes to team up with the veterans for a match.

Wardlow shocked fans recently when the 267 lb star hit a picture-perfect Swanton Bomb onto Scorpio Sky. Some fans also noted that Mr. Mayhem reminded them of the late Sean O'Haire, who had a similar physique to the former but was agile at the same time.

During his interview on the TWC Show, the 34-year-old shared his admiration for The Hardys and how Jeff is his dream opponent.

“Everybody assumes [Jeff Hardy] is a dream opponent of mine, and yes, that would be cool. I would love to wrestle Jeff Hardy, but more so than wrestle, I want to team with Jeff Hardy,” Wardlow said. “If I could do a six-man and just be Team Xtreme for one night, myself, Matt, and Jeff, I think that would be the ultimate dream more so than actually wrestling him.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Unfortunately, Wardlow won't be able to team up with the legendary duo anytime soon, as Jeff Hardy is currently suspended after his recent DUI arrest. However, if the veteran meets Tony Khan's stipulations, the brothers could possibly team up with The Wardog.

Wardlow revealed that he initially wanted to follow in The Hardys' footsteps by emulating Jeff Hardy

In the same interview, Wardlow shared how he originally planned to emulate Jeff Hardy. However, he had to change his approach due to some physical limitations.

“I anticipated being the next Jeff Hardy, that was my initial goal in wrestling,” Wardlow said. “I spent years doing Swantons and teaching my body to flip, and twist, and corkscrew, and I was like, ‘I’m going to sell my a** off and I’m going to do really cool stuff’. And then I blow up my junior and senior year, and your body still remembers that stuff.”- (H/T: WrestlingInc)

With The Hardys signed to All Elite Wrestling, Wardlow could have a chance to become the third unofficial "Hardy brother" in the future.

