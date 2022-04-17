"I thought it was awesome" - Wrestling legend gives his reaction to The Hardys reuniting in AEW (Exclusive)

The Hardys' reunion in AEW set the stage for many possible dream matches. Mark Henry recently reacted to the brothers teaming up again and what it means to the wrestling fans.

The veteran duo recently took on The Butcher, and The Blade in a tables match that sparked minor controversy. Matt Hardy would later clarify the mistake and even take responsibility for it. The team's next bout on AEW programming is yet to be announced.

During an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry pointed out that The Hardys' reunion is vital to wrestling fans.

"I thought it was awesome. It’s not just family, it’s the family of wrestling. So all the people like you and me? We consider The Hardys a part of our wrestling family. And them joining together only makes us closer as well," Mark Henry said. (03:07)

It's unclear who the brothers will face next. However, since this will realistically be the final run for the two, they'll likely build up to some epic matches. With a stacked tag team division, there are many bouts waiting to happen.

Matt Hardy believes that The Hardys' early run in WWE was uneven

During the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the star disclosed that he wasn't happy with the team's initial run.

"I just really think Vince [McMahon] never saw Tag Teams like a main event draw," said Matt. "He just thinks tag teams are disposable. I still think he kind of felt like we were all Teflon and it didn't hurt us to get beat. I feel like to maintain credibility, you do need to pick up wins, especially in key situations. But just tag team wrestling has never been Vince's thing." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

The Hardys would eventually go on to become megastars, regardless of their initial booking. Today, the siblings are well-regarded by the professional wrestling fanbase.

