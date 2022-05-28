Photo: The Hardys share a backstage moment with WWE Attitude Era legend after reuniting in AEW

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, The Hardys reunited with WWE veteran Gangrel and reformed The New Brood.

Ahead of Matt and Jeff Hardy's tag team showdown against The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing, Matt and Nick Jackson defeated Jon Cruz and Taylor Rust on Rampage.

The Bucks cosplayed The Hardys and walked out with Gangrel during their entrance. After their win, though, Matt and Nick assaulted the former WWE star before The Hardys made the save.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy tweeted out the following photo of himself, Jeff Hardy, and Gangrel:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND WHO’D A THUNK IT? A vampire owns an iPhone & takes a selfie in 2022..



PLUS, THE NEW BROOD REUNITED! WHO’D A THUNK IT? A vampire owns an iPhone & takes a selfie in 2022..PLUS, THE NEW BROOD REUNITED! https://t.co/S4feC3vthW

AEW star Darby Allin admitted he wants to face The Young Bucks

Darby Allin has been teaming up with Sting ever since The Icon debuted for the company.

Speaking on Steven's Wrestling Journey podcast, the former TNT Champion claimed he wants to test the hype around The Young Bucks:

"I would say The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson). I would say The Young Bucks. Yeah, yeah. I don't know why. To be honest, there's something about them. I just want to check it out. I wanna see what the hype is all about,"

The Icon also seemed to agree with Allin, as he added:

"I would have to agree with that. And aside from that, I would just say, you know, I just want fans to walk away from every match that I'm involved in, Darby's involved in. I just want to walk away, you know, go wow, that was incredible. What a night to remember!"

The Young Bucks are former AEW Tag Team Champions and have shared the ring with some of the best tag teams. However, Double or Nothing 2022 will arguably be The Bucks' toughest test as they face the experienced Hardy Boys in an Elite vs. Delete match.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh