AEW star MJF never fails to amaze fans when it comes to his promo skills. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was recently in awe of the "generational war" between the young star and veteran William Regal during a promo battle.

The Salt of the Earth and Regal got involved in a heated exchange wherein the former recalled the time his WWE tryout was denied. He went on to read out an email shared by Regal stating that the company could not take his application forward and that he was not good enough.

On the recent edition of Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer heaped praise on MJF. He compared himself at 26 to where the AEW star is now and stated that he was not at the latter's level.

“When I look back at my career at 26 years old compared to what this dude is at 26 years old, like, I was sh*t, and I was the top dog at 26. I was getting every script before anybody else. I was getting higher paychecks than anybody else from my generation and I was nowhere near the level that this dude is at right now.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Prinze further added how he admired the battle of generations between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and William Regal.

“Something also that I found very beautiful about this story [MJF and William Regal] is sort of the hatred of this older generation towards millennials, and the hate is real."

MJF will face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Full Gear

At the All Out pay-per-view, MJF won the Casino Battle Royale match with The Firm's assistance. Since then, he has appeared ringside, witnessed Jon Moxley's title matches, and teased a potential cash in of his chip.

A few weeks ago, the AEW World Champion challenged the 26-year-old for a shot at his title next month. MJF accepted but stated that he wants to fight Moxley when the latter is at 110 percent fitness and not when he is worn out after a match.

The two men are set to clash at Full Gear on November 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

It remains to be seen who will walk out of the pay-per-view as the world champion.

Do you think Maxwell Jacob Friedman can dethrone Jon Moxley to win his first reign as AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments.

