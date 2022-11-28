"The horrible place we call the main roster" - Former WWE superstar explains why AEW star was unhappy under Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently had his say on why AEW star Malakai Black was unhappy under Vince McMahon's regime.

Malakai Black, known as Aleister Black in WWE, was with the company from 2016 until his release in 2021. He is a former NXT Champion and was drafted to RAW upon his main roster call-up in 2019. Black debuted in AEW on July 7, 2021, and formed the House of Black faction. He recently returned from a hiatus to the promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo, and EC3 discussed Malakai Black's position in WWE. During the discussion, EC3 stated that the shift in mindset with the shift from NXT to the main roster is what matters.

"I think he was victim of what 99.9% of us have, that it's a mindset. I've desperately tried to switch, but it's so hard and still not working. That's the mindset of nothing matters. So nothing matters of what you know coming into NXT, having like a rock star push, all the bells and whistles and like, you know, the near perfect portrayal of what he wants to do on like a mainstream level. Like that's probably the best it could have been. And being, you know, being very much a part of it too, giving him the rat race, the grind of the horrible place we call the main roster. So I think as those things were taken away and he just become another guy, it's like. Nothing matters." [4:00 - 4:50]

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently spoke about Vince McMahon's booking of him in WWE

Another former WWE star in AEW, Bryan Danielson, recently shared his disagreement with a booking decision made by Vince McMahon.

Danielson (f.k.a. Daniel Bryan) stated that McMahon wanted him to be an underdog, but the AEW star disagreed since he won the world title several times at that point.

"They wanted me to be an underdog," Danielson said. "It was hard for the fans a little bit too, I think to connect with somebody who is an underdog, who, at this point, had won the title multiple times ... Married also this beautiful woman who's got a reality TV show. I'm really not an underdog in life anymore, right?"

Allan @allan_cheapshot Bryan Danielson play checkers against Matt Sydal while CM Punk, Traci Brooks, and AJ Styles watch on whilst at a Cracker Barrel. Bryan Danielson play checkers against Matt Sydal while CM Punk, Traci Brooks, and AJ Styles watch on whilst at a Cracker Barrel. https://t.co/x8sADaWQmp

The American Dragon enjoyed a highly successful career in World Wrestling Entertainment. Not only was he a regular part of main event programs, but he also won a world title on five separate occasions. Moreover, he main-evented WrestleMania twice.

At WrestleMania 30, he defeated Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton in one night to cap off the 'YES Movement' with a world title win.

Danielson debuted in AEW on September 5, 2021, following the All Out pay-per-view.

