The House of Black attacks former AEW World Tag Team Champions on Collision

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions got blindsided and outnumbered by the dominant faction, The House of Black, on the most recent episode of Collision in a shocking manner. The former tag team champions in question are Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of the FTR.

On the October 7 episode of Collision, The Top Guys shockingly lost their tag titles to Ricky Starks and Big Bill. It was reported that the title change took place due to Wheeler's injury concerns.

Nevertheless, FTR made their return on the most recent episode of Collision. They were set for a tag team action against an aspiring tag team. However, as soon as the match began, the lights went out, leaving fans confused. With the lights coming back, fans witnessed The House of Black in the ring.

It marked the return of Buddy Matthews on AEW TV after a long time. Furthermore, it was Malakai Black's second appearance on the show after attacking Bryan Danielson.

The House of Black launched the assault on FTR, leaving them laid down to make a statement.

The faction has put everyone on notice after their consecutive attacks on Danielson and FTR. Only time will tell how things transpire for the group from here.