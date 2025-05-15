The Hurt Syndicate gets confronted by 13-time WWE champion at AEW Beach Break 2025

A WWE veteran teased locking horns with The Hurt Syndicate on tonight's Beach Break episode of Dynamite. Dustin Rhodes returned to the Wednesday night show after three months. He and Sammy Guevara currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championship.
Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have been one of the most dominant tag teams fans have seen in a long time. They won the AEW World Tag Team Championships in January against Private Party and haven't lost the grip of the title since then. So far, they have defended the championships against the Gates of Agony, Learning Tree, the Gunns, and The Outrunners.
Tonight, the Hurt Syndicate took on Top Flight. The match happened after the young duo accepted the challenge by the champions on last week's Dynamite but MJF ambushed Dante and Darius Martin. Maxwell attacked Top Flight as Bobby Lashley gave him an ultimatum to hurt someone.
On tonight's Dynamite, Bobby and Shelton easily defeated the two stars. However, during the post-match beatdown, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara stopped the assault. The Natural, who is a three-time WWE tag champion in addition with multiple reigns as the Intercontinental and Hardcore Champion, hinted at going after The Hurt Syndicate's titles but CRU interrupted and showed interest in going after the championships too.
MVP then announced that whoever between the two teams emerges victorious on this week's Collision, will become number one contenders for the championship.
It will be interesting to see what happens on the Saturday night show this week.