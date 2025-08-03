The Hurt Syndicate member set to reunite with former WWE stablemate outside AEW

A Hurt Syndicate member is set to reunite with his former stablemate from WWE. This will take place outside AEW.Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and MVP formed a faction called The Hurt Business during their time with WWE. They dominated for some time. However, their time as a stable was cut short before it could reach its full potential. Hence, when Shelton, Lashley, and MVP left the Stamford-based promotion, they joined AEW and reformed their stable under a new name, The Hurt Syndicate. Alexander was the last person from the original group to leave WWE.Since his WWE departure, many fans have speculated that Cedric Alexander would join MVP's group in AEW. But that seems unlikely, as he made his TNA debut in June. However, it looks like Cedric is going to reunite with one of his former stablemates. Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are set to team for the first time since WWE on September 13 at United Pro Wrestling Battleground in Gastonia.The Hurt Syndicate just added and removed a new member from their ranksFor several weeks, MJF tried to join The Hurt Syndicate. While MVP was the first person who agreed to let him join the group, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin had their reservations about The Wolf of Wrestling. However, Maxwell persisted, and he managed to convince Benjamin to allow him into the group. Despite this, it took some serious effort from Friedman to get Bobby's approval.MJF was finally able to convince Lashley, and he became an official member of the group. However, given Maxwell's arrogance, it didn't take long for MVP's faction to grow tired of the former AEW World Champion. On the last episode of Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin told Friedman that MVP was disgusted by his actions as of late, and he was no longer welcome in their locker room, seemingly indicating that he was out of their ranks.It will be interesting to see whether Cedric Alexander will join The Hurt Syndicate in the future.