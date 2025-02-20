The Hurt Syndicate's newest threat revealed on AEW Dynamite

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Feb 20, 2025 02:47 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate have new challengers in AEW [Image Credits: AEW
The Hurt Syndicate have new challengers in AEW [Image Credits: AEW on Instagram]

The Hurt Syndicate won their first set of championships in AEW last month. The fan-favorite stable is now in the crosshairs of another dominant tag team - The Murder Machines.

Ever since their respective debuts and eventual reunion in All Elite Wrestling last year, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley have emerged as one of the company's most popular acts. The Standard of Excellence followed up on an impressive run in the 2024 Continental Classic by teaming up with The All-Mighty to dethrone Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championships last month.

Lashley and Benjamin retained the titles in their first defense last week against Austin and Colten Gunn. After the match, the duo, alongside MVP, would be confronted from the entrance ramp by Brian Cage and Lance Archer, of The Don Callis Family, indicating their interest in the tag team championships.

The Murder Machines were interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette on the February 19 episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. Cage revealed that they wanted to have a conversation with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, but that the latter were not in the arena. Archer then invited The Hurt Syndicate to a confrontation on this week's episode of Collision and vowed to eventually take their titles from them.

It remains to be seen if a match between the two teams will be made official for the upcoming PPV, Revolution 2025.

