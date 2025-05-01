The Hurt Syndicate's weak link exposed on AEW Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate has once more addressed its current predicament, and it seems that change may be coming to the group sooner than ever. Whether this benefits or bites them in the back remains to be seen.

Ad

The faction is contemplating whether to allow MJF to join them. For a few weeks now, he has done everything to convince them, as he has showered them with gifts. But he has only gotten two out of three thumbs-ups so far, as Bobby Lashley has been unmoved by MJF's actions.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate was backstage when they ran into some officials, and they decided to take them out just because they simply felt like it. After taking care of business, they addressed their MJF situation.

Ad

Trending

Both MVP and Shelton Benjamin urged Lashley to listen and trust them, as they knew the benefits of bringing him into the group.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite keeping their guard up and claiming that they'd bring pain to Friedman if he turned on them, MVP has still opened himself up too quickly to the former AEW World Champion. The All Mighty's hesitations may still prove to be valid, as he is the only one on The Hurt Syndicate who has not given in to MJF's charms yet.

It remains to be seen whether MVP and Shelton's decision will cost them in the long run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More