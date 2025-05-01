The Hurt Syndicate's weak link exposed on AEW Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate has once more addressed its current predicament, and it seems that change may be coming to the group sooner than ever. Whether this benefits or bites them in the back remains to be seen.
The faction is contemplating whether to allow MJF to join them. For a few weeks now, he has done everything to convince them, as he has showered them with gifts. But he has only gotten two out of three thumbs-ups so far, as Bobby Lashley has been unmoved by MJF's actions.
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate was backstage when they ran into some officials, and they decided to take them out just because they simply felt like it. After taking care of business, they addressed their MJF situation.
Both MVP and Shelton Benjamin urged Lashley to listen and trust them, as they knew the benefits of bringing him into the group.
Despite keeping their guard up and claiming that they'd bring pain to Friedman if he turned on them, MVP has still opened himself up too quickly to the former AEW World Champion. The All Mighty's hesitations may still prove to be valid, as he is the only one on The Hurt Syndicate who has not given in to MJF's charms yet.
It remains to be seen whether MVP and Shelton's decision will cost them in the long run.