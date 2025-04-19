The Hurt Syndicate spotted with former WWE Champion outside AEW

Members of AEW's top faction The Hurt Syndicate recently shared photographs alongside a former WWE Champion and legend. The latter, Kurt Angle, has history with all three names - Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP - across multiple promotions.
Ever since arriving and reuniting as a group in All Elite Wrestling last year, The Hurt Syndicate has emerged as one of the Jacksonville-based company's top acts through their dominant performances over the past several months. Two of its members, Lashley and Benjamin, currently hold the AEW World Tag Team Titles, which they successfully defended against The Gates of Agony this week.
The All-Mighty recently shared a photograph on his Instagram profile from the stable's appearance at WrestleCon in Las Vegas, featuring his teammates alongside WWE legend and former champion Kurt Angle. The picture also features another prominent combat sports personality, Josh Barnett.
MVP himself shared the photograph on his Instagram story.
The Olympic gold medalist has shared the ring with Lashley, Benjamin and MVP in WWE and TNA.
The Hurt Syndicate had an eventful night on AEW Dynamite
This week on AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin retained their World Tag Team Championships against Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun in a hard-hitting battle. Their victory celebration after the bout was interrupted, however, by Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who persisted in his attempts at joining the fan-favorite stable.
The Salt of the Earth went to questionable lengths to ingratiate himself to MVP, Benjamin and Lashley, although the tag champs seemingly turned him down once again. In a backstage segment afterwards, The Franchise Playa was seen persuading Lashley that MJF was a good business partner to have to further their own interests.
It remains to be seen if The Hurt Syndicate will initiate The Wolf of Wrestling into their ranks soon.