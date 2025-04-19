The Hurt Syndicate spotted with former WWE Champion outside AEW

Members of AEW's top faction The Hurt Syndicate recently shared photographs alongside a former WWE Champion and legend. The latter, Kurt Angle, has history with all three names - Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP - across multiple promotions.

Ad

Ever since arriving and reuniting as a group in All Elite Wrestling last year, The Hurt Syndicate has emerged as one of the Jacksonville-based company's top acts through their dominant performances over the past several months. Two of its members, Lashley and Benjamin, currently hold the AEW World Tag Team Titles, which they successfully defended against The Gates of Agony this week.

The All-Mighty recently shared a photograph on his Instagram profile from the stable's appearance at WrestleCon in Las Vegas, featuring his teammates alongside WWE legend and former champion Kurt Angle. The picture also features another prominent combat sports personality, Josh Barnett.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

MVP himself shared the photograph on his Instagram story.

MVP's picture of himself, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin with Kurt Angle and Josh Barnett [Image Credits: MVP's Instagram]

The Olympic gold medalist has shared the ring with Lashley, Benjamin and MVP in WWE and TNA.

Ad

The Hurt Syndicate had an eventful night on AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin retained their World Tag Team Championships against Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun in a hard-hitting battle. Their victory celebration after the bout was interrupted, however, by Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who persisted in his attempts at joining the fan-favorite stable.

Ad

The Salt of the Earth went to questionable lengths to ingratiate himself to MVP, Benjamin and Lashley, although the tag champs seemingly turned him down once again. In a backstage segment afterwards, The Franchise Playa was seen persuading Lashley that MJF was a good business partner to have to further their own interests.

It remains to be seen if The Hurt Syndicate will initiate The Wolf of Wrestling into their ranks soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More