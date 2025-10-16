  • home icon
  The Hurt Syndicate suffers a devastating setback just before AEW WrestleDream 2025

The Hurt Syndicate suffers a devastating setback just before AEW WrestleDream 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 16, 2025 00:47 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate is a top AEW faction (Image via AEW
The Hurt Syndicate is a top AEW faction (Image via AEW's YouTube)

Since reuniting in AEW in 2024, the Hurt Syndicate has established a reign of dominance. However, just days before the company's next pay-per-view, WrestleDream, the stable suffered a major setback that might shake their confidence heading into the event.

On the October 15 edition of AEW Dynamite, Hurt Syndicate members Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were scheduled to compete against The Demand's Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona in a standard tag team match. Both teams had their associates, MVP and Ricochet, at the ringside area to even the odds.

The two sides collided in an explosive and fast-paced tag showdown with the action spilling all over the ringside. Furthermore, Ricochet and MVP made their presence felt during the match with interference. That proved to be the ultimate downfall for The Hurt Syndicate in the final moments.

also-read-trending Trending

As Lashley and Kaun took each other down with a Lariat, Ricochet sneaked inside the ring. As the referee was not looking, the former WWE United States Champion hit the Spirit Gun on The Almighty to help Kaun score the pinfall. With their win, The Hurt Syndicate suffered their first loss in a tag team match since arriving in AEW.

Ricochet questioned The Hurt Syndicate whether they were afraid of his AEW faction

The Hurt Syndicate had picked up a trios win over The Demand in a Street Fight last week on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. This led to Ricochet questioning them if they were afraid of his faction, as they targeted him one-on-three to score the victory.

"Congratulations MVP! Congratulations Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Because it took the three of you. It took all three Hurt Syndicate members to put down little old Ricochet. Why is it? Are you afraid of my guys? Are you afraid of a fair fight? Why is it three-on-one huh? Does it make you feel good? Does it make you feel like tough guys huh?"

Furthermore, both sides are set to clash in another trios match at the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view, which will surely be a must-see encounter.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
