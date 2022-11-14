"'The Icon' Sting's Last Match" - WWE legend issues a stern warning to AEW veteran

Jeff Jarrett has sent a cold message on social media to WWE Hall of Famer Sting ahead of their battle at AEW Full Gear 2022.

Since debuting on the November 2 episode of Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett has set his sights on The Icon. Upon his arrival, Double J launched a brutal assault on Darby Allin with a guitar. The following week, Jarrett explained his association with Jay Lethal and the latter's allies before calling out the face-painted duo.

After his promo, AEW President Tony Khan immediately booked Jarrett in a tag-team match for the November 19 event. Lethal will be on his side as they go up against Sting and Allin. He last shared the ring with The Icon in 2010 when they were still wrestling for TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling).

Jarrett seems all excited for his upcoming battle against Sting. He issued a stern warning to The Icon on Twitter by claiming that Full Gear would be the latter's last match in professional wrestling.

Sting last appeared in AEW at Rampage: Grand Slam 2022. He teamed up with Allin during the show to defeat Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a Tag Team Match. Meanwhile, Jarrett last competed at the Ric Flair's Last Match event when Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated his team.

Former WWE official comments on AEW signing Jeff Jarrett

Besides being an on-screen talent, Jeff Jarrett has also been named the Director of Business Development of AEW. In the said role, the WWE legend will oversee the calendar expansion of the company's future live events.

When asked about Jarrett's AEW debut in an interview with PWMania, former WWE referee Brian Hebner couldn't help but be proud of the veteran. He claimed that the latter was the best acquisition of Tony Khan's company.

Hebner then proclaimed that AEW would do great things next year, with The Last Outlaw looking after the promotion's expansion in the overseas market.

"He knows the grassroots and knows how to really get that market going. I’ll guarantee you in 2023, AEW will be hitting the road hard. And I guarantee there’ll be doing in my estimation between 10 to 12 house shows a month is just what I believe,” Hebner said.

Jarrett is widely known for his remarkable business acumen, as he has laid the foundation for IMPACT Wrestling/TNA in the past. It will be interesting to see how All Elite Wrestling progresses under his tutelage.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming showdown between WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and Sting in a tag-team match at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section below.

