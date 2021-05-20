The Inner Circle accepts The Pinnacle's Stadium Stampede challenge for AEW Double or Nothing 2021

The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will look to settle their feud in a Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and his crew officially accepted the challenge laid out by the MJF last week.

In their promo on this week's episode, The Inner Circle said that they don't deserve to be together if they can't beat The Pinnacle after everything that happened in the last few weeks.

After The Pinnacle had triumphed in the Blood and Guts match, an unhappy Inner Circle had demanded another clash with the stable.

However, MJF had a trick up his sleeve as he laid down a proposal for a Stadium Stampede match but with an intriguing stipulation. If the Inner Circle loses at Double or Nothing on May 30th, it'll mark the end of their run as a stable in AEW.

"If you decide to do #StadiumStampede, just know, it will be your last match." - @The_MJF #thePinnacle sends a warning to the #InnerCircle on #AEWDynamite. Tune in now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/FOkFqTJBcI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2021

With the latest developments, the stakes for the upcoming clash have been raised. Chris Jericho and his stablemates are putting everything on the line to seek revenge against The Pinnacle.

The Inner Circle lost last year's Stadium Stampede match

The Inner Circle competed in the first-ever Stadium Stampede match against The Elite at last year's AEW Double or Nothing, where they lost.

Despite this, the Chris Jericho-led stable is the experienced team heading into the second edition of the match, giving them the upper hand over The Pinnacle.

Unlike the Blood and Guts match, which was a bloody and violent affair, the Stadium Stampede could be much more comedic in tone if last year's match is any indication.

Are you excited to see The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle clash in the Stadium Stampede match? Who do you think will come on top? Sound off in the comments section below.