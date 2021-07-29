The latest backstage news on talks between CM Punk and AEW - Reports

Last week, reports of CM Punk returning to professional wrestling broke the internet. A week later, it seems increasingly likely that Punk will be signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who broke the CM Punk news last week, now has more information as it pertains to Punk's conversations with AEW and the amount of discussion it has caused among talents backstage.

According to SRS, talks between CM Punk and AEW have been regarded as a "closely guarded secret," and that there's been interest from AEW to bring in Punk since some point last year.

We have more info on CM Punk to AEW, talks, prior interest, and backstage chatter.



Subscribe to Fightful Select for more.https://t.co/zwwnePgOly pic.twitter.com/XjLhybm8RQ — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 28, 2021

AEW has had an interest in bringing CM Punk in since last year

Since the CM Punk news broke, he's been the talk of the town among AEW talent over the last week, many of whom were inquiring about how he is to work with as quite a few in the current AEW locker room have never interacted with Punk before.

This is to be expected due to the fact that CM Punk hasn't been part of the pro wrestling industry since early 2014. The AEW locker room has a large number of young talents, some of whom weren't even wrestling when Punk worked his last WWE match.

Rumors persist, depending on who you listen to, that CM Punk might already be signed to AEW and could appear at one or more of AEW's dates in Chicago All Out weekend.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information regarding CM Punk and his potential status with All Elite Wrestling.

The cast is amazing, and the performances are better. Stamp of approval from someone who lived it: the kings and queens and the pork ‘n beans. Tune in, I got a feeling you’ll like it. August 15 on @STARZ #HeelsSTARZ #RabiesNation pic.twitter.com/ArmttuFofe — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 20, 2021

Are you excited about the possibility of CM Punk joining All Elite Wrestling? Do you think we'll see him at All Out in Chicago? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande