"THE LEGEND HIMSELF?" "WRESTLING IS BACK" - Fans left stunned after Tony Khan announces former WWE star's debut AEW match

Fans went into a frenzy after AEW President Tony Khan made a major announcement during tonight's Collision. Ricochet wrestled Angelico in an athletic bout. After some back and forth, the Highlight of the Night picked up the victory tonight and went on to confront a former WWE star, who was present in the crowd.

Ad

Zach Gowen had a run in the global sports entertainment juggernaut spanning two decades. In 2003, he was one of the most interesting characters on TV, as fans were delighted to see him wrestle despite having only one leg. He was also famous for his matches against Brock Lesnar.

Tonight, Zach made his AEW debut. He and Ricochet had a little argument. When the security intervened, the One and Only took them out individually. He even cut a guard's hand until Zach made the save. The former United States Champion attacked Gowen's legs and carried the prosthetic one with him backstage.

Ad

Trending

Moments later, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and made the match official between the duo. On the upcoming Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet and Zach Gowen will go one-on-one.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were surprised to see the match made official, as Zach hadn't been seen on national television for a long time.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react to an interesting match taking place next week [Screenshots from X]

It will be interesting to see who will walk out as the winner after their match next Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More