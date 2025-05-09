"THE LEGEND HIMSELF?" "WRESTLING IS BACK" - Fans left stunned after Tony Khan announces former WWE star's debut AEW match

Fans went into a frenzy after AEW President Tony Khan made a major announcement during tonight's Collision. Ricochet wrestled Angelico in an athletic bout. After some back and forth, the Highlight of the Night picked up the victory tonight and went on to confront a former WWE star, who was present in the crowd.
Zach Gowen had a run in the global sports entertainment juggernaut spanning two decades. In 2003, he was one of the most interesting characters on TV, as fans were delighted to see him wrestle despite having only one leg. He was also famous for his matches against Brock Lesnar.
Tonight, Zach made his AEW debut. He and Ricochet had a little argument. When the security intervened, the One and Only took them out individually. He even cut a guard's hand until Zach made the save. The former United States Champion attacked Gowen's legs and carried the prosthetic one with him backstage.
Moments later, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and made the match official between the duo. On the upcoming Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet and Zach Gowen will go one-on-one.
Fans were surprised to see the match made official, as Zach hadn't been seen on national television for a long time.
It will be interesting to see who will walk out as the winner after their match next Wednesday.