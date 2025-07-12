"The legend of pro wrestling"- Tony Khan reacts after a new champion is crowned at AEW All In 2025

A highly respected AEW veteran claimed a remarkable achievement at their premier event, All In: Texas. The heart-warming moment led to CEO and President Tony Khan sending a message to him following his huge win.
The aforementioned wrestling legend, who is well-respected in the industry, is Dustin Rhodes. After Adam Cole vacated the TNT Championship due to not being medically cleared, a four-way match was made official to crown a new champion.
The Natural One competed against Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher. It was a spectacular showdown that captivated the audience inside the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. In the bout's final moments, Rhodes utilised a small package on Garcia to win and become the new TNT Champion.
The entire stadium erupted in loud cheers for the veteran, who accomplished a huge title win. Interestingly, this was Rhodes' first major singles championship since 1999 when he became the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tony Khan took to X to congratulate him and called him 'the legend of wrestling.'
"Congratulations to the NEW @TNTdrama Champion, the legend of pro wrestling + day 1 AEW star @dustinrhodes! Thank you all watching #AEWAllIn right now!," Khan wrote.
With Dusty Rhodes' son etching one of the biggest and most emotional wins of his wrestling career, it will be interesting to see his journey as a singles title holder in All Elite Wrestling moving forward.
