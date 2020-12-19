The Lucha Bros reportedly sign new contracts with AEW

AEW stars, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix have reportedly signed new contracts with the company. According to WrestleZone, the duo's original deals ended on August 31st. However, they have now put pen to paper keeping them "All Elite" unit 2021.

The report also states that Penta's name change earlier this year was done so he could re-sign with AEW without AAA's involvement. The Mexican promotion owns the rights to the name 'Pentagon Jr', and the two organizations had an agreement so they could both use the name. The new name and contract with AEW have not soured relationships as the recent AAA Triplemania appearances prove.

Penta and Fenix are one of AEW's most popular acts due to their unique look and style. As part of the newly reformed Death Triangle with PAC, they are locked into a rivalry with Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade.

💀 TRIÁNGULO DE LA MUERTE 💀

The band is back together and this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, it's @BASTARDPAC & @ReyFenixMx vs. The Butcher & The Blade in tag-team competition.



Watch Dynamite this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/Rdyt41ex8N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2020

The Lucha Bros are part of AEW's thrilling tag team division

The duo exploded onto the AEW scene in a thrilling feud with the Young Bucks over the AAA World Tag Team Championships. The inter-promotional rivalry saw the teams exchange the belts between themselves in several breathtaking matches. The feud would culminate in the epic ladder match at Double or Nothing last year.

The Lucha Bros as AAA Tag Team Champions at AEW Double or Nothing

As part of AEW's tag team division, the Lucha Bros reached the finals of the AEW tag team championship tournament finals but lost out to SCU. Since then they have continued to torment both the tag and singles division throughout the year.

Most recently they successfully defended the titles in the three-way tag match at AAA Triplemania. The show also featured AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega defend the AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid.

DECEMBER 30TH @ReyFenixMx vs. @KennyOmegamanX FOR THE AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MARK YOUR CALENDARS #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Dir7vVq189 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 17, 2020

Penta and Fenix are effective in singles competition as well in AEW. At the end of the most recent edition of Dynamite, PAC announced that Fenix will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW title on a special edition New Year’s Smash taking place December 30th.