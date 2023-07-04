The Miz references major AEW star on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Miz seemingly referenced one of the top stars in AEW and his former rival, Bryan Danielson.

Last week's episode of the show saw The Miz ambush his former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa. The two have been feuding since the latter returned and blamed The A-Lister for not being in contact while he was away with injury.

Tonight on RAW, Ciampa had a backstage segment where he called the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion a "coward." This comment did not sit well with The Miz.

Miz stated that those who have called him a "coward" in the past are no longer in the company. He subtly mentioned that The American Dragon Bryan Danielson, who also called The Miz a coward, had left the Stamford-based promotion.

"You want to talk about me losing, and losing, and losing, and call me a coward? The last person that called me a coward is gone," The Miz said. [00:01 - 00:09]

After pouring his frustrations out, The A-lister issued a challenge to Ciampa. He demanded that the two stars wrestle each other in a No Disqualification match. The bout was made official for next week's episode of RAW.

