The New Day member sends a message to major AEW star following title win at WWE NXT Deadline event 

WWE tag team the New Day's Xavier Woods sent a message to two major AEW stars after the New Day won the NXT Tag Team Championship at the Deadline Premium Live Event.

On the December 6 episode of NXT, Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) were attacked and challenged by SmackDown roster members The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The match was made official for the Deadline Premium Live Event shortly after.

Meanwhile, ROH Final Battle took place on the same day. The two marquee matches saw the BCC's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta take on Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia, respectively, in separate singles matches.

The Blackpool Combat Club members emerged victorious and captured the ROH World and Pure titles. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly to become the NXT tag team champions. Xavier Woods later sent a message to Claudio and Yuta on Twitter.

"LETS GOOOOOOO #DaParty!" Xavier Woods tweeted.

Da Party is a streaming group consisting of Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Claudio Castagnoli, and Adam Cole.

WWE Hall of Famer did not like the New Day going to NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was not a fan of the New Day going down to NXT to face Pretty Deadly. The five-time world champion stated on his Hall of Fame podcast that he doesn't like to see bullies.

"I don't like it. I don't like it at all. I mean these guys are camera hawks, you know, they can't get no love, you know, on the main roster so they gotta come over to NXT and try to, you know, steal some camera time. It's just one of those things man, I don't like seeing bullies, you know, pick on people and that's what The New Day has become as of late. They've become bullies coming over to NXT. So, that's what I would label them as, as bullies," he said. [From 1:21:21 - 1:21:51]

The New Day are one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time. Their addition to the brand will be a major boost for NXT, and it will be interesting to see how long their reign in the developmental brand will be.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes