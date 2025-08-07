"The new Undertaker," "I feel so sorry for her" - Fans brutally troll AEW for embarrassing botch on Dynamite

A bizarre incident occurred on tonight's episode of Dynamite, and fans have noticed it. Since AEW started, they have been dealing with multiple production issues. They've messed up several times, but over time, these problems have happened less often.While the production issues were reduced, talents in the ring made mistakes, and it was known that Tony Khan doesn't hold production meetings. During an episode of AEW Dynamite a few months ago, there was an awkward moment between Thunder Rosa and Megan Bayne. Reports later claimed that this happened because of a lack of communication and meetings.A recent report stated that Tony Khan has started holding meetings. However, despite the discussions, a major botch happened on Dynamite tonight. In a segment, AEW interviewer Renee Paquette was backstage to interview The Young Bucks. After that, she was immediately shown in the ring for The Don Callis Family segment.Fans claimed Renee is the new Undertaker because of her new superpowers. They also trolled the company for a lack of synchronization in their live TV production.Take a look at some of the reactions below:Fans react to a hilarious botch [Via X]It remains to be seen if All Elite President Tony Khan will notice these botches and improve their production.