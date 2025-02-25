New info on awkward Thunder Rosa segment on AEW Dynamite - Reports

Thunder Rosa found herself in an awkward situation on last week's AEW Dynamite. A new report has shed some light on what may have happened.

Ad

On the February 19 episode of AEW Dynamite, Megan Bayne managed to defeat Kris Statlander with the help of Penelope Ford. After the match, Thunder Rosa rushed out with a chair. However, she didn't hit either Megan or Penelope with it. Instead, the three circled each other, with Rosa rearing back multiple times while Ford and Bayne simply looked at her.

After the segment, there were rumors that Bayne and Ford may have gone off-script. However, according to Fightful Select, that's not the case. Insiders have pointed to a potential lack of communication with a producer or coach on positioning during the segment, which led to the awkward moment.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ultimately, it's a small botch that will likely be soon forgotten by fans. Whether it will affect the potential program between the three women is unclear.

Former WWE Superstar thinks Thunder Rosa was intentionally buried

Despite the segment from last week's Dynamite likely being due to a mixup or miscommunication, some think it was done intentionally to bury Rosa.

Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards recently speculated on whether the company instructed Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford to no-sell Rosa's run-in. Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, he said:

Ad

"The girls went into business for themselves or the office told them to do this, whether as a rib, as a receipt, as something backstage, they got Thunder Rosa heat. Maybe, from past heat. I don't think Britt Baker is directing these girls because Britt Baker has heat with the company now."

Rosa has been involved in backstage drama in the past, but she recently put it behind her. Whether this turns out to be intentional remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback