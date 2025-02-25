Was the awkward Thunder Rosa no-sell moment done on purpose? WWE legend weighs in on the AEW controversy

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa was involved in a short confrontation after a match between Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne. WWE legend Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on it.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander faced off against Megan Bayne in a singles match. Bayne secured one of the biggest wins of her career by defeating the former TBS Champion. After the match, Penelope Ford launched a brutal assault on Statlander. However, Thunder Rosa made the save. She evened the odds with a steel chair, forcing Bayne and Ford to retreat.

On a recent episode of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager discussed Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and Thunder Rosa's post-match confrontation. He speculated that the female stars had a discussion and devised a plan before the match. The veteran was referring to Ford and Bayne not selling Thunder Rosa's attempted chair shot.

"It looks like to me they've had a discussion with Thunder Rosa. It looks like they have a plan before. It's what I'm thinking." [31:52 - 32:08]

Dutch Mantell didn't think Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne did the no-sell sequence on purpose.

"I don't think they did it on purpose. I think this was all planned." [33:29 - 34:40]

Thunder Rosa wants an Iron Woman match against Mercedes Mone in AEW

Mercedes Mone and Thunder Rosa have never crossed paths in an AEW ring. The former Women's World Champion wants an interesting stipulation for her potential match against The CEO.

In an interview with Tim Hann Rivera, Thunder Rosa revealed she wanted to beat Mercedes Mone in an Iron Woman match. Rosa also praised Mone and how she could benefit from working with her.

“I just want to beat her a**. I just want to beat everybody’s a**. But I don’t want to do a Street Fight. I would love to do, because she’s been having some bada** matches, she did this in NXT with Bayley, I want to do an Iron Woman match with her. It’s time for her. She likes doing some crazy sh**, and I think she’s at another level, and that would definitely put my a** in shape. I really do want to do that," Rosa said. [H/T: Fightful]

Fans will have to wait and see if Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Mone wrestle for the AEW TBS Championship in the future.

