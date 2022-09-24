"The new Undertaker" - Twitter explodes to AEW star paying homage to WWE legend on Rampage: Grand Slam

Popular AEW star Julia Hart recently paid tribute to WWE legend The Undertaker on Rampage: Grand Slam.

The show commenced with Darby Allin and Sting taking on Buddy Murphy and Brody King from The House of Black. Hart stood on the entrance ramp donning black pants, a coat, and a hat that bore many similarities to The Phenom. Additionally, the young star appeared with dim lights and an environment that resembled the WWE Hall of Famer's iconic presentation.

Allin and Sting defeated their opponents, thanks to an assist from wrestling legend The Great Muta. He spat green mist into Murphy's face, enabling his WCW rival, The Icon, to take advantage of his disoriented opponent for the win.

During their WWE tenure, Sting and The Undertaker never crossed paths. But the veterans did face each other early in their early WCW careers when Sting was the NWA Heavyweight Champion.

The wrestling world instantly caught on to Julia Hart's style and shared their reactions on Twitter.

What has WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker been up to recently?

The Undertaker became a household name in the '90s during his tenure with WWE. His unique gimmick and wrestling style caught the attention of fans worldwide. After a storied career, The Deadman was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year by Vince McMahon.

While not competing in the squared circle, the veteran has been participating in various non-wrestling events. The 57-year-old was also ringside for Ric Flair's last match on July 31 this year.

The multi-time world champion also recently appeared on an episode of popular YouTube show Unspeakable. He was spotted playing hide and seek with his daughter and the hosts during the appearance.

Check out the entire video below:

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition a few years ago after his iconic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. His three-decade-long wrestling career has had a massive impact on many current and upcoming stars of the industry.

Would you like to see The Phenom return for another match? Sound off in the comments section below.

