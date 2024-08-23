The next Bryan Danielson? AEW legend calls his protégé "an incredible human being"

Former WWE World Champion, Bryan Danielson showered praise on his protege in AEW and hyped him up for a bright future. Bryan is a fellow faction member with the youngster.

The star in question is none other than Wheeler Yuta. Wheeler has been with AEW since 2021 and gained prominence after joining the Blackpool Combat Club faction alongside Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson.

Meanwhile, Danielson seems impressed with the improvement of Wheeler Yuta. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, The American Dragon compared his younger self with his protege, Wheeler Yuta, while also showering praise on him:

"Wheeler has so much upside. He's an incredible human being and that's the part I really look at with people. If you were to look at me when I was 27, I had a lot of holes in my game. I think Wheeler, from an in-ring standpoint and from a promo standpoint, he's getting better all the time. He did a match with Rocky Romero on Rampage that was just fantastic. I just think he's doing a great job," Bryan stated. [H/T Bleacher Report]

Bryan Danielson explains why it's hard to be a TV wrestler now

Bryan Danielson also shed light on how it is hard to be a wrestler in one's 20s now and perform on TV due to the rise of social media. The American Dragon spoke about the difference social media would have made in his career if it had been around when he was younger:

"It's hard to be a TV wrestler now in your 20s because everybody expects so much of you," he said. "And then you have social media to criticize anything that you do. If social media was around when I was 26 and they were able to see everything, every promo that I did, I might have to stick my head in the sand. I have a deep empathy for them being criticized so much at this stage." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Danielson is set for a career vs. title match, as he challenges the AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland this Sunday at All In. It remains to be seen if he captures the title at Wembley Stadium.

Do you think Danielson will retire after All In this Sunday? Sound off using the discuss button.

