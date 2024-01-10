The one person Matt Riddle has been waiting to wrestle for years is in AEW: "That was the one that got away"

In professional wrestling, dreams often clash with reality. For Matt Riddle, the charismatic and dynamic wrestler known for his MMA background and explosive in-ring style, there is one dream match that has eluded him for years: a showdown with the "Best Bout Machine" himself, Kenny Omega.

Riddle's admiration for Omega goes beyond mere fandom; it's a profound respect for a fellow athlete who possesses the complete package. In a recent interview, Riddle opened up about his longstanding desire to face Omega, citing the AEW star's remarkable body, build, endurance, conditioning, skills, style, and emotional connection with the audience.

For Riddle, Omega represents the embodiment of what it means to be a top-tier professional wrestler. Riddle said it during a virtual signing for Signed By Superstars:

"There’s one person I’ve really been wanting to wrestle for years. One person but I don’t think I’m gonna be able to for at least a little bit of time and that one person is Kenny Omega. I feel like he has the body, the build, the endurance, the conditioning, the skills, the style, the emotion. I mean, I just remember when he was wrestling in New Japan a couple of years ago and he was just crushing it and now he’s in AEW and it’s just, to me, that was the one that got away."

Riddle further addressed Omega's recent diverticulitis diagnosis and wished him the best:

"And then when I heard he recently has those issues (diverticulitis) like Brock (Lesnar) had, right? And it’s like, I wish him the best, I hope he recovers because — and that’s even if he wants to work with me… To me, he’s on another level. When I think pro wrestling, I think Kenny Omega."[H/T:Post Wrestling]

The journey to this dream match has taken an unexpected turn as Riddle acknowledged the current hurdles preventing an immediate collision. Omega's recent health issues, specifically diverticulitis – a condition also faced by the likes of Brock Lesnar – have added a layer of uncertainty to the possibility of the dream bout.

Despite this, Riddle expressed genuine concern for Omega's well-being and a sincere hope for his swift recovery.

The unfulfilled yearning: Matt Riddle's quest to face Kenny Omega

Matt Riddle's admiration for Kenny Omega stems not only from the latter's time in AEW but also from the electrifying performances he delivered during his tenure in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Reflecting on Omega's past accomplishments, Riddle sees him as the one that got away – the opponent he's been yearning to face but hasn't had the opportunity to lock horns with in the ring.

Acknowledging that Omega may be on another level in the wrestling hierarchy, Riddle is realistic about the challenges that lie ahead. He understands that the timing might not be right, and even if Omega recovers from his health issues, there's no guarantee that the AEW star would be willing to step into the ring with him.

As Matt Riddle continues to climb the ranks in the world of professional wrestling, his desire to face Kenny Omega remains a driving force. Whether this dream match becomes a reality sooner or later, one thing is certain – the anticipation for a clash between Matt Riddle and Kenny Omega has become a captivating subplot in the ever-evolving drama of the wrestling world.

