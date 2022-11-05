"The Pauls would f*ck up the Bucks!" - Fans erupt with comparisons to the divisive AEW stars ahead of Jake Paul's WWE debut at Crown Jewel

Fans drew comparisons to AEW's Young Bucks as it became clear Jake Paul would be making his WWE debut in the corner of Logan against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Putting the recent controversy surrounding them aside, WWE's Saudi Arabian events always promise a unique spectacle. The event has featured dream matches like Goldberg vs. Undertaker, dream returns like Shawn Michaels in 2018, and the first-ever 50-man Royal Rumble.

This year proves to be no different, as YouTube sensation Logan Paul battles Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. Reigns may be surrounded by The Bloodline, but Logan also came prepared at the Crown Jewel press conference earlier. His brother Jake Paul emerged as an equalizer of sorts.

With a new brother team potentially on the scene, fans made the case that they are even better than the Young Bucks in AEW.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV Logan Paul & Jake Paul are better than the Young Bucks



Just saying Logan Paul & Jake Paul are better than the Young BucksJust saying

The user below went one step further, boldly proclaiming that the Paul brothers would "f*ck up the Bucks."

🔩Swiss™🔩 @MidwestManmyth @JobberNationTV I mean they be banking more money and i’m sure they get better ratings on tv. Bucks are just a wish version of the early Rockets. @JobberNationTV I mean they be banking more money and i’m sure they get better ratings on tv. Bucks are just a wish version of the early Rockets.

Tman @TerrellThiboda1 @JobberNationTV They can talk, know how to hype up their fights/matches, in great shape, and they’re bouts look believable, even the boxing. @JobberNationTV They can talk, know how to hype up their fights/matches, in great shape, and they’re bouts look believable, even the boxing.

WORLD WAR WRESTLING ERA @WrestlingWarEra

I would love to watch a match against Paul Bros vs Young Bucks (Fantasy Dream Match) @JobberNationTV For sure half of Saudi Arabia Fans are so hype about the Paul Bros… NOT all WWE fans hype about Paul Bros…I would love to watch a match against Paul Bros vs Young Bucks (Fantasy Dream Match) @JobberNationTV For sure half of Saudi Arabia Fans are so hype about the Paul Bros… NOT all WWE fans hype about Paul Bros…I would love to watch a match against Paul Bros vs Young Bucks (Fantasy Dream Match)

SpΩrty JΩsh 🐀 @SportyJosh6 @JobberNationTV Literally everything except for Orange Cassidy is better than those two wannabe wrestlers @JobberNationTV Literally everything except for Orange Cassidy is better than those two wannabe wrestlers

Heavy Hitter @ProudWeedUser @JobberNationTV Logan Paul is better than the entire AEW roster @JobberNationTV Logan Paul is better than the entire AEW roster

Donna Bishop 🤗 @dbishop4152 @JobberNationTV Despite bringing a circus to Riyadh, at least the Paul Brothers LOOK like wrestlers that actually work out. @JobberNationTV Despite bringing a circus to Riyadh, at least the Paul Brothers LOOK like wrestlers that actually work out.

Macca 🔥⭐️ @WrestleMacca @JobberNationTV i’m telling you, give jake paul a month at the pc and he’d be so clear of the young bucks @JobberNationTV i’m telling you, give jake paul a month at the pc and he’d be so clear of the young bucks

The Young Bucks have become one of the most divisive wrestling acts in the world, partly due to their innovation in the more spot-based version of the art form. Perhaps that's why a significant portion of fans agreed with the sentiment of the Paul brothers being better, of course, as well as their status as AEW EVPs.

The Young Bucks have been suspended since AEW All Out

Outside of comparisons to the Pauls, The Bucks have been on the tips of fans' tongues since All Out in September. Not for the fact that they captured the trios tag titles alongside Kenny Omega, for which they inaugurated the belts. Instead, for the fact that they were involved in a backstage altercation with newly crowned world champion CM Punk.

Matt and Nick Jackson have since been suspended, with Tony Khan announcing such prior to the AEW Dynamite after All Out. Khan additionally stated that he had been forced to vacate the titles. After weeks of uncertainty and speculation, there appears to be an end in sight following the situation.

The Elite have been teased in vignettes during Dynamite over the past two weeks. This seemingly indicates that the trio is due back for TV soon, where they'll undoubtedly target Death Triangle, who now hold the trios titles.

