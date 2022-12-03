"The Power of The Game (Triple H)" - Wrestling fans mock AEW's abysmal booking of former King of the Ring winner ahead of potential WWE return

Triple H's power play has seemingly been effective since his return to WWE's administrative duties in August this year. From bringing back released talents to booking impressive matches, The Game drastically overturned Vince McMahon's follies in the company. Recently, wrestling fans applauded his impact as a leader amidst rumors of William Regal's potential return.
This week on Dynamite, Regal appeared in a segment with MJF. The AEW World Champion addressed fans for the first time since winning the title at Full Gear. At the event, the wrestling veteran stunned the world by betraying fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley.
Regal and Hunter worked together on NXT from 2014 onwards. The duo mentored many notable names in WWE. Ahead of Survivor Series WarGames, Triple H shared a clip of William Regal announcing WarGames in his iconic pronunciation. Additionally, given his character being written off from AEW television, rumors were afloat that he was set to return to his former employees.
Wrestling fans instantly took to Twitter to cite the power The Game had that within a day of his post about Regal, rumors of his AEW departure made the rounds:
Triple H is reportedly keen on bringing back Eric Young to WWE
Eric Young was associated with NXT from 2016 to 2020. Following his release, he had a brief stint with IMPACT Wrestling. While Triple H has been on a spree of bringing back 'his NXT guys,' it was reported that Young would soon be seen in WWE.
During his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, Young was a part of the faction Sanity featuring Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross.
The Game and Shawn Michaels continue to work on the evolution of NXT. They announced a new event called DEADL1NE set to take place this week and will feature the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge match.
