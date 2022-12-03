Create

"The Power of The Game (Triple H)" - Wrestling fans mock AEW's abysmal booking of former King of the Ring winner ahead of potential WWE return

By Rosanne Raphael
Modified Dec 03, 2022 07:13 AM IST
Triple H's power play has seemingly been effective since his return to WWE's administrative duties in August this year. From bringing back released talents to booking impressive matches, The Game drastically overturned Vince McMahon's follies in the company. Recently, wrestling fans applauded his impact as a leader amidst rumors of William Regal's potential return.

This week on Dynamite, Regal appeared in a segment with MJF. The AEW World Champion addressed fans for the first time since winning the title at Full Gear. At the event, the wrestling veteran stunned the world by betraying fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley.

Regal and Hunter worked together on NXT from 2014 onwards. The duo mentored many notable names in WWE. Ahead of Survivor Series WarGames, Triple H shared a clip of William Regal announcing WarGames in his iconic pronunciation. Additionally, given his character being written off from AEW television, rumors were afloat that he was set to return to his former employees.

Wrestling fans instantly took to Twitter to cite the power The Game had that within a day of his post about Regal, rumors of his AEW departure made the rounds:

Triple H tweets out that he misses William Regal and a few days later, Regal leaves AEW for WWE. The power of the Game🔥 https://t.co/2x2G0V9Ram
I’m glad William Regal is heading back to the WWE with Triple H and now he can go watch his son who is also on the NXT roster !
Tony Khan really only signed this man for 1 year😭 https://t.co/mQrjBcZGOc
@italkwrasslin Tony khan: https://t.co/hucqLGismD
@italkwrasslin Tony is either a dictator who won't allow anyone to leave or stupid depending on the narrative drones wanna use https://t.co/BSNCyxm7bj
@italkwrasslin Tony Khan used this man as a manager when he should have put him in charge of talent and booking. This is why Tony Khan is clueless and none of his fantasy booking will be able to fix that.
@italkwrasslin How could you sign this legend for only a year that is a crime
@italkwrasslin He didnt for see HHH taking over wwe he would have had regal for longer if he did.
@italkwrasslin And what would he do in WWE? Go back to NXT. He can go back if he wants but it would be a mistake, IMO. I'm guessing he wants to be closer to his son if he did go back.
@italkwrasslin Paul levesque asked regal go sign somewhere else temporarily until I get things fix

Triple H is reportedly keen on bringing back Eric Young to WWE

Eric Young was associated with NXT from 2016 to 2020. Following his release, he had a brief stint with IMPACT Wrestling. While Triple H has been on a spree of bringing back 'his NXT guys,' it was reported that Young would soon be seen in WWE.

During his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, Young was a part of the faction Sanity featuring Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross.

Won't mind a Sanity reunion tbh.Could be good for the tag team division and Nikki could be a serious threat like in NXT. https://t.co/XpS1vgm5ky

The Game and Shawn Michaels continue to work on the evolution of NXT. They announced a new event called DEADL1NE set to take place this week and will feature the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge match.

