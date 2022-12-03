"The Power of The Game (Triple H)" - Wrestling fans mock AEW's abysmal booking of former King of the Ring winner ahead of potential WWE return

Triple H's power play has seemingly been effective since his return to WWE's administrative duties in August this year. From bringing back released talents to booking impressive matches, The Game drastically overturned Vince McMahon's follies in the company. Recently, wrestling fans applauded his impact as a leader amidst rumors of William Regal's potential return.

This week on Dynamite, Regal appeared in a segment with MJF. The AEW World Champion addressed fans for the first time since winning the title at Full Gear. At the event, the wrestling veteran stunned the world by betraying fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley.

Regal and Hunter worked together on NXT from 2014 onwards. The duo mentored many notable names in WWE. Ahead of Survivor Series WarGames, Triple H shared a clip of William Regal announcing WarGames in his iconic pronunciation. Additionally, given his character being written off from AEW television, rumors were afloat that he was set to return to his former employees.

Wrestling fans instantly took to Twitter to cite the power The Game had that within a day of his post about Regal, rumors of his AEW departure made the rounds:

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐈𝐈😈 @SeniPrime Triple H tweets out that he misses William Regal and a few days later, Regal leaves AEW for WWE. The power of the Game Triple H tweets out that he misses William Regal and a few days later, Regal leaves AEW for WWE. The power of the Game🔥 https://t.co/2x2G0V9Ram

TheBlackMessiah01 @BlackMessiah01 I’m glad William Regal is heading back to the WWE with Triple H and now he can go watch his son who is also on the NXT roster ! I’m glad William Regal is heading back to the WWE with Triple H and now he can go watch his son who is also on the NXT roster !

iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin Tony Khan really only signed this man for 1 year Tony Khan really only signed this man for 1 year😭 https://t.co/mQrjBcZGOc

Botchy @Botcysincara69 @italkwrasslin Tony is either a dictator who won't allow anyone to leave or stupid depending on the narrative drones wanna use @italkwrasslin Tony is either a dictator who won't allow anyone to leave or stupid depending on the narrative drones wanna use https://t.co/BSNCyxm7bj

Tea Wallace @RealTeaWallace @italkwrasslin Tony Khan used this man as a manager when he should have put him in charge of talent and booking. This is why Tony Khan is clueless and none of his fantasy booking will be able to fix that. @italkwrasslin Tony Khan used this man as a manager when he should have put him in charge of talent and booking. This is why Tony Khan is clueless and none of his fantasy booking will be able to fix that.

hayden blox @ReviewsCartoon @italkwrasslin How could you sign this legend for only a year that is a crime @italkwrasslin How could you sign this legend for only a year that is a crime

John Doe @StopDickridnMan @italkwrasslin He didnt for see HHH taking over wwe he would have had regal for longer if he did. @italkwrasslin He didnt for see HHH taking over wwe he would have had regal for longer if he did.

Tarek Chirri @TarekChirri @italkwrasslin And what would he do in WWE? Go back to NXT. He can go back if he wants but it would be a mistake, IMO. I'm guessing he wants to be closer to his son if he did go back. @italkwrasslin And what would he do in WWE? Go back to NXT. He can go back if he wants but it would be a mistake, IMO. I'm guessing he wants to be closer to his son if he did go back.

TonyNoMore @ToniElire93 @italkwrasslin Paul levesque asked regal go sign somewhere else temporarily until I get things fix @italkwrasslin Paul levesque asked regal go sign somewhere else temporarily until I get things fix

Triple H is reportedly keen on bringing back Eric Young to WWE

Eric Young was associated with NXT from 2016 to 2020. Following his release, he had a brief stint with IMPACT Wrestling. While Triple H has been on a spree of bringing back 'his NXT guys,' it was reported that Young would soon be seen in WWE.

During his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion, Young was a part of the faction Sanity featuring Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, and Nikki Cross.

Quay The One ☝🏾 🙏🏾 🩸 @WrasslinHell Won't mind a Sanity reunion tbh.

Could be good for the tag team division and Nikki could be a serious threat like in NXT. Won't mind a Sanity reunion tbh.Could be good for the tag team division and Nikki could be a serious threat like in NXT. https://t.co/XpS1vgm5ky

The Game and Shawn Michaels continue to work on the evolution of NXT. They announced a new event called DEADL1NE set to take place this week and will feature the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge match.

Would you like to see Triple H bring William Regal back to WWE? Sound off in the comments.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes