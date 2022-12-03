Triple H set to bring back 42-year-old superstar to WWE - Reports

After rehiring several superstars, it looks like Triple H is bringing yet another star back to WWE. According to a recent report, Hunter's new regime might look a little more violent with the return of Eric Young.

Last year, several alumni from the former black and gold brand were released during Triple H's absence. Earlier this year, the old regime continued to remove superstars and personnel who helped The Game build NXT, including names like William Regal.

Last night, Eric Young and Cody Deaner were involved in a brutal segment. During the segment, the two visited a prison. In the end, both superstars tried to kill each other during an altercation from which Deaner came out victorious. This was IMPACT Wrestling's way of writing Young off Young from television.

According to a recent report from Fightful, Eric Young is headed back to WWE under Triple H's new regime. Young's date with IMPACT Wrestling runs into December, which will lead to his departure from weekly television.

It will be interesting to see how the new regime utilizes Eric Young and what role he will be given upon returning to the company for the first time in over two years.

What did Eric young do under Triple H's NXT during his WWE run?

In 2016, NXT was in its golden age as Triple H took the brand under extensive care and made the product stand out in WWE. The same year, Eric Young, who had a tenured history with IMPACT Wrestling, debuted on the black and gold brand.

After arriving on NXT, he quickly lost to fellow TNA alumni Samoa Joe. Later, he created a stable called SAnitY, which consisted of Nikki Cross, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe.

The stable was one of the most popular and memorable groups on the black and gold brand. Wolfe and Young won the NXT Tag Team Championships by defeating Akam and Rezar of The Authors of Pain.

Unfortunately, the stable was unable to create the same magic on the main roster as the old regime separated Nikki Cross from the group. Later, the faction jobbed to several superstars before eventually breaking up and finally leaving the company.

