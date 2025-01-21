"The prisoners were very kind" - AEW star makes shocking revelation about wrestling in a real jail

One of the most gifted and beloved luchadores in the world right now, AEW star Bandido recently returned to ROH. However, he suffered an unfortunate setback during his comeback, putting him on the shelf again. The 29-year-old star has now revealed an interesting tidbit about wrestling in an actual prison.

Bandido made his AEW debut in 2022, unsuccessfully attempting to reclaim the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho on the September 28 edition of Dynamite. The masked luchador stunned viewers with his unmatched blend of athleticism and strength. He was quickly signed by the Tony Khan-led promotion later in November.

Bandido has been out of action since he was beaten by Konosuke Takeshita on a June 2023 episode of Rampage and had been recovering from a broken wrist prior to his return last month. "The Most Wanted" star, who began his career in 2013 and has wrestled in promotions across the world, recently discussed his experience of competing in a jail in Mexico while appearing on Hey! (Ew) with RJ City.

"That was very good, you know? The prisoners were very kind with us. Well, you know, that was a problem because in Mexican jails, they need to put some... I don't know how do you say... (Stamp?) Yeah, stamp. But it's invisible stamp. So we put some water on our hair and some oil, and we erase," said Bandido. [H/T - Fightful]

Vignettes teasing Bandido's return were aired on All Elite television, leading into his comeback at ROH: Final Battle 2024.

AEW star Bandido suffered another setback upon making his return

At Ring of Honor: Final Battle last year, Chris Jericho successfully defended his ROH World Title against challenger Matt Cardona with the help of his Learning Tree stable-mates. The Nueve and his acolytes continued to beat down on The Indy God after the bout until the returning Bandido drove away the heels.

Unfortunately, the Mexican star sustained an uncomfortable fall on his head while hitting Jericho with a shotgun dropkick. It was later confirmed that the former ROH World Champion had suffered a concussion in the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 20.

It remains to be seen when Bandido will appear next in AEW-ROH.

